Whole Health | Taking Charge of My Life & Health

Join fellow Veterans as you complete a Personal Health Inventory, create SMART goals, and experience self-care activities at this one-day workshop.

Join fellow Veterans as you complete a Personal Health Inventory, create SMART goals, and experience self-care activities. Be empowered to explore what matters most to you. Support one another as you learn ways to optimize your health & well-being.

To enroll call: 720-229-5410 or 720-793-3785

Open to any Veteran currently enrolled in the VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System

*Light snacks will be available; lunch not provided.