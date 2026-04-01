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Whole Health | Taking Charge of My Life & Health

Couple sitting on rock in forest with "Live Whole Health" logo.

Join fellow Veterans as you complete a Personal Health Inventory, create SMART goals, and experience self-care activities at this one-day workshop.

When:

Tue. May 5, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. MT

Where:

Douglas County Libraries

360 Village Square Ln

Castle Pines, CO

Cost:

Free

Join fellow Veterans as you complete a Personal Health Inventory, create SMART goals, and experience self-care activities. Be empowered to explore what matters most to you. Support one another as you learn ways to optimize your health & well-being.

To enroll call: 720-229-5410 or 720-793-3785

Open to any Veteran currently enrolled in the VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System

*Light snacks will be available; lunch not provided.

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