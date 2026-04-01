Whole Health | Taking Charge of My Life & Health
Join fellow Veterans as you complete a Personal Health Inventory, create SMART goals, and experience self-care activities at this one-day workshop.
When:
Tue. May 5, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. MT
Where:
Douglas County Libraries
360 Village Square Ln
Castle Pines, CO
Cost:
Free
Join fellow Veterans as you complete a Personal Health Inventory, create SMART goals, and experience self-care activities. Be empowered to explore what matters most to you. Support one another as you learn ways to optimize your health & well-being.
To enroll call: 720-229-5410 or 720-793-3785
Open to any Veteran currently enrolled in the VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System
*Light snacks will be available; lunch not provided.