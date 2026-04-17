Veteran Social

Come Join us for Veteran Socials held at Logan House Coffee-Lowry, 7111 E. Lowery Blvd, in Denver, every other Friday. Come ready to drink coffee and hang out with other vets. Friends, family, and caregivers are welcome. Let us know what you need and we can have some resources at future events. It can be anything from resources inside or outside of the VA. We look forward to seeing you there.