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Warrior Women: Sisters in Arms-Colorado Springs

Graphic of two combat boots. Text reads "Warrior Women: Sisters in Arms. A meetup for women veterans."

When:

Wed. May 27, 2026, 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. MT

Where:

Pikes Peak Library District - East Library, in the East Community Meeting Room

5550 N. Union Blvd

Colorado Springs, CO

Cost:

Free

Sisterhood is powerful, especially among fellow women veterans as sisters-in-arms. Come join other local women veterans to connect and socialize! Any woman veteran in eastern Colorado is welcome to participate in any of the meetups!

Come join us on May 27, from 1:30-2:30 p.m., at the Pikes Peak Library District - East Library, in the East Community Meeting Room, at 5550 N. Union Blvd. in Colorado Springs. 
 

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