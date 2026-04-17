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Warrior Women: Sisters in Arms-Pueblo

Poster for Warrior Women: Sisters in Arms, a meetup for women veterans with two boots.

When:

Thu. May 7, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. MT

Where:

Rawlings Main Branch Library, in the Rawlings Thurston Room.

100 E. Abriendo Ave.

Pueblo, CO

Cost:

Free

Sisterhood is powerful, especially among fellow women veterans as sisters-in-arms. Come join other local women veterans to connect and socialize! Any woman veteran in eastern Colorado is welcome to participate in any of the meetups!

Come join us on May 7, from 10-11 a.m., at the Rawlings Main Branch Library, in the Rawlings Thurston Room, at 100 E. Abriendo Ave. in Pueblo.

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