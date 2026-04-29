Military Basketball Association Championship Games Outreach

Join us at the Military Basketball Association Championship Game for information about VA health care.

The VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) will have outreach tables available at the event. Veterans, their families, and community members are encouraged to visit these tables to learn more about available health care services, community resources, eligibility, and enrollment information.

VA staff will be present to answer questions, provide educational materials, and assist with referrals as needed. The outreach tables offer a convenient opportunity for attendees to connect directly with VA representatives and access support tailored to their individual needs.

Guests will need to obtain a pass for base access