Armed Forces Day Ceremony!

📅 Date: May 16, 2026am

🕛 Time: 10:00am - 11:00AM

📍 Location: Armed Forces Tribute Garden

6001 W. 104th Ave

Westminster, CO 80020.

Celebrate Armed Forced Day and honor those who have served and currently serving our nation. The Ceremony includes patriotic music, flag presentation, 21-gun salute, keynote speaker, and reading of the names of all new brick honorees.

Westminster's Armed Forces Tribute Garden honors those who serve in the Armed Forces. Personalized, engraved bricks are available to all services men and women.



The ceremony typically lasts about one hour, with guests remaining in the garden afterward to visit, look for their or their relative’s bricks and connect with vendors.