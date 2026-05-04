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AMVETS ONE - Tour Across America

AMVETS ONE, Tour Across America, VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System, Veterans Healthcare Administration, VA, VISN 19

When:

Wed. May 13, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. MT

Where:

Serenity Recovery Connection

985 Fillmore St

Colorado Springs, CO

Cost:

Free

Together we can save lives by protecting those who protected us. "Healing, Hope & Honor"

AMVETS ONE - Leaving No Veteran Behind - Raising awareness of veteran suicide and mental health within our families and communities. Increase awareness of resources, educate and innovate through technology. Promote and motivate well-being against depression and advocate to save lives.

📅Date: Wednesday, May 13, 2026
🕐 Time: 10:00 AM to 01:00 PM  
📍Serenity Recovery Connection
        985 Fillmore St
        Colorado Springs CO 80907

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