AMVETS ONE - Tour Across America
AMVETS ONE, Tour Across America, VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System, Veterans Healthcare Administration, VA, VISN 19
When:
Wed. May 13, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. MT
Where:
Serenity Recovery Connection
985 Fillmore St
Colorado Springs, CO
Cost:
Free
Together we can save lives by protecting those who protected us. "Healing, Hope & Honor"
AMVETS ONE - Leaving No Veteran Behind - Raising awareness of veteran suicide and mental health within our families and communities. Increase awareness of resources, educate and innovate through technology. Promote and motivate well-being against depression and advocate to save lives.
📅Date: Wednesday, May 13, 2026
🕐 Time: 10:00 AM to 01:00 PM
📍Serenity Recovery Connection
985 Fillmore St
Colorado Springs CO 80907