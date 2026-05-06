Roll for Growth
When:
Wed. May 20, 2026, 12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. MT
Where:
Pikes Peak East Library
5550 N. Union Blvd.
Colorado Springs, CO
Cost:
Free
Join us in this innovative Veteran Social at the Pike Peaks East Library on Colorado Springs to unleash your imagination, build resilience, and grow together!
Tabletop role-playing games (TRPGs) like Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) offer an interactive, cooperative storytelling experience where veterans can work together to solve problems and overcome challenges.
For more information, contact Tyus at