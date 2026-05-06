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Roll for Growth

When:

Wed. Jun 3, 2026, 12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. MT

Where:

Pikes Peaks East Library

5550 N. Union Blvd.

Colorado Springs, CO

Cost:

Free

Join us in this innovative Veteran Social at the Pike Peaks East Library on Colorado Springs to unleash
your imagination, build resilience, and grow together!

Tabletop role-playing games (TRPGs) like Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) offer an interactive, cooperative storytelling experience where veterans can work together to solve problems and overcome challenges.

For more information, contact Tyus at .

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