Veterans’ Health and Movement Expo | Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center

A resource fair with information booths focused on helping you increase physical activity in your daily life.

A resource fair with information booths focused on helping you increase physical activity in your daily life. You can browse movement resources and talk with wellness staff about fitness, mobility and whole health options.

This event is open to Veterans of all ages and abilities. VA staff, health providers and wellness program representatives will be at booths to answer your questions. At Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center, you can also meet trained service dogs. At the PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic, therapy puppies will visit, and most are available for adoption.

We want to help you learn about accessible ways to stay active. You can connect with VA programs and community resources that support your physical activity and overall well-being.

Drop in during event hours to visit the information booths and pick up wellness resources. You can talk with staff and spend time with the service dogs or therapy puppies.

For questions about the expo, call Dr. Helen Chao at 720-723-3177.