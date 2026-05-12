Access for All: Resource Navigation Fair
All Access, Resource Navigation Fair, VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System, VHA, VISN 19
When:
Thu. May 28, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. MT
Where:
Metro Caring
1100 E 18th Ave
Denver, CO
Cost:
Free
Metro Caring
1100 E 18th Ave
Denver, CO 80218
VHA HUDVASH will be in attendance! Navigating support can be overwhelming. Join us for a free community event where you can connect directly with trusted organizations offering services and resources. You will leave with clear next steps and support.