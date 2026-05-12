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Access for All: Resource Navigation Fair

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All Access, Resource Navigation Fair, VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System, VHA, VISN 19

When:

Thu. May 28, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. MT

Where:

Metro Caring

1100 E 18th Ave

Denver, CO

Cost:

Free

Metro Caring
1100 E 18th Ave
Denver, CO 80218

VHA HUDVASH will be in attendance! Navigating support can be overwhelming. Join us for a free community event where you can connect directly with trusted organizations offering services and resources. You will leave with clear next steps and support.

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