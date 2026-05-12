VA ECHCS in the Community: Fort Logan National Cemetery Memorial Day 2026 92nd Anniversary of Remembrance A solemn ceremony honoring our fallen heroes.
When:
Mon. May 25, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. MT
Where:
Fort Logan National Cemetery Flagpole
3836 S Sheridan Blvd
Denver, CO
Cost:
Free
- THE EVENT IS OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
- PARKING IS LIMITED
- CARPOOLING IS HIGHLY ENCOURAGED
- ARRIVE EARLY
- NO PETS ALLOWED ON PROPERTY
- IDENTIFIED SERVICE ANIMALS WELCOME
The VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) will have outreach tables available at the event.
Veterans, their families, and community members are encouraged to visit these tables to learn more about available health care services, community resources, eligibility, and enrollment information.
VA staff will be present to answer questions, provide educational materials, and assist with referrals as needed. The outreach tables offer a convenient opportunity for attendees to connect directly with VA representatives and access support tailored to their individual needs.