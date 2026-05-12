VA ECHCS in the Community: 2026 El Paso County Veterans Expo

The 2026 El Paso County Veterans Expo is a free, full-day event on June 10, 2026, at the Pikes Peak Center, connecting Veterans and their families with resources and support. The Expo features a vendor fair for one-on-one access to Veteran services, an “Ask a Veterans Service Officer” area for help with VA claims, and conference sessions with keynote speakers and panels on regional Veteran issues. Attendees can engage directly with service organizations, community partners, and agencies dedicated to supporting Veterans.

The VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) will have outreach tables available at the event. Veterans, their families, and community members are encouraged to visit these tables to learn more about available health care services, community resources, eligibility, and enrollment information. VA staff will be present to answer questions, provide educational materials, and assist with referrals as needed.