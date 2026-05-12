ECHCS in the Community: DAV Annual State Convention Expo and Convention

Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Annual State Convention Expo and Convention.

The Expo event will take place on Tuesday, May 19th, 2026, at the Embassy Suites, 7290 Commerce Center Drive, Colorado Springs, from 9 am to 5 pm.

We anticipate at least 50 registrants from several Colorado businesses, and we encourage you to invite your customers to enjoy a great experience.

The Disabled American Veterans is a nonprofit organization founded in 1920 by World War veterans. Our mission is to empower disabled veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity by providing free assistance and advocacy.

