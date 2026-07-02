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Outreach: 2nd Annual Lower Arkansas Valley Veteran Outreach Event

2nd Annual Lower Arkansas Valley Veteran Outreach Event with eagle, flag, and VA logo.

VA staff will be present to answer questions, provide educational materials, and assist with referrals as needed.

When:

Sat. Jul 11, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. MT

Where:

Arkansas Valley Fair Grounds

800 N 9th St

Rocky Ford, CO

Cost:

Free

The VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) will have outreach tables available at the event on July 11, 2026 beginning at 9:00 a.m. located at the Arkansas Valley Fair Grounds in Rocky Ford, CO.

VA staff will be present to answer questions, provide educational materials, and assist with referrals as needed. The outreach tables offer a convenient opportunity for attendees to connect directly with VA representatives and access support tailored to their individual needs.

Other VA events

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