Outreach: 2nd Annual Lower Arkansas Valley Veteran Outreach Event

VA staff will be present to answer questions, provide educational materials, and assist with referrals as needed.

The VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) will have outreach tables available at the event on July 11, 2026 beginning at 9:00 a.m. located at the Arkansas Valley Fair Grounds in Rocky Ford, CO.

VA staff will be present to answer questions, provide educational materials, and assist with referrals as needed. The outreach tables offer a convenient opportunity for attendees to connect directly with VA representatives and access support tailored to their individual needs.