Outreach: Forge the Force Fest

VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) will have outreach tables available at the Forge the Force Fest.

Our annual Forge the Force Fest – Family Readiness/Resilience Day is on July 16, 2026, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. We are expecting thousands of participants from across the Peterson, Schriever, and Cheyenne Mountain communities, including military members, civilians, their families, and our mission partners. Our goal is to provide them with a memorable day of education, fun, and prizes, all designed to build their personal, family, and professional resilience.

Forge the Force Fest will include 4-5 keynote speakers, 20–30 workshops, and 75–100 supporting agencies, all focused on strengthening mental, social, physical, and spiritual resilience.

The VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) will have outreach tables available at the event. Veterans, their families, and community members are encouraged to visit these tables to learn more about available health care services, community resources, eligibility, and enrollment information.