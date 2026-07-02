Outreach: Golden Farmers Market

VA staff will be present to answer questions, provide educational materials, and assist with referrals as needed.

The VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) will have an outreach booth available at the Golden Farmers Market on Saturday, August 1, 2026 from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., located at 1019 10th Street, Golden CO (the parking lot between the Golden Library and tennis courts).

VA staff will be present to answer questions, provide educational materials, and assist with referrals as needed. This is Colorado Day celebrating 150 years of being a state!