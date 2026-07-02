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Outreach: Golden Farmers Market

Vegetables spilling out of a paper grocery bag with "Golden Farmers Market Outreach" text.

VA staff will be present to answer questions, provide educational materials, and assist with referrals as needed.

When:

Sat. Aug 1, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. MT

Where:

Parking lot between the Golden Library and tennis courts

1019 10th Street

Golden, CO

Cost:

Free

The VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) will have an outreach booth available at the Golden Farmers Market on Saturday, August 1, 2026 from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., located at 1019 10th Street, Golden CO (the parking lot between the Golden Library and tennis courts).

VA staff will be present to answer questions, provide educational materials, and assist with referrals as needed. This is Colorado Day celebrating 150 years of being a state!

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