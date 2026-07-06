Outreach: Golden Terrace Community Annual Resource Fair
VA staff will be present to answer questions, provide educational materials, and assist with referrals as needed.
When:
Sat. Aug 8, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. MT
Where:
West Clubhouse
431 Zeta Street
Golden, CO
Cost:
Free
The VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) will have outreach tables available at the Golden Terrace Community Annual Resource Fair on Saturday, August 8, 2026 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
VA staff will be present to answer questions, provide educational materials, and assist with referrals as needed.