Outreach: Golden Terrace Community Annual Resource Fair

VA staff will be present to answer questions, provide educational materials, and assist with referrals as needed.

The VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) will have outreach tables available at the Golden Terrace Community Annual Resource Fair on Saturday, August 8, 2026 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

VA staff will be present to answer questions, provide educational materials, and assist with referrals as needed.