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Outreach: Golden Terrace Community Annual Resource Fair

Outreach Event: Golden Terrace Community Annual Resource Fair graphic with connected icons.

VA staff will be present to answer questions, provide educational materials, and assist with referrals as needed.

When:

Sat. Aug 8, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. MT

Where:

West Clubhouse

431 Zeta Street

Golden, CO

Cost:

Free

The VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) will have outreach tables available at the Golden Terrace Community Annual Resource Fair on Saturday, August 8, 2026 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

VA staff will be present to answer questions, provide educational materials, and assist with referrals as needed.

Other VA events

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