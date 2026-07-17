Skip to Content

ECHCS 75TH AND COLORADO'S 150TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

Three women in red dresses posing in front of an airplane.

When:

Fri. Jul 31, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. MT

Where:

Concourse at RMRMC near the Pharmacy

1700 North Wheeling Street

Aurora, CO

Cost:

Free

JOIN US FOR A SPECIAL CELEBRATION HONORING ECHCS 75TH AND COLORADO'S 150TH ANNIVERSARY

FRIDAY, JULY 31ST 11:00AM-1:00PM

Concourse at RMRMC near the Pharmacy

Featuring:

  • Live performance by The Denver Dolls, singing WWII-era inspired music in vintage style
  • Cake for all Veterans and staff

Departments at Event:

  • Veteran Experience
  • Fisher House
  • Suicide Prevention
  • Research
  • Enrollment
  • Intimate Partner Violence
  • Veteran Treatment Court

All Veterans, community partners, and VA staff are invited! Come celebrate our history, community, and the generations who have served.

Other VA events

Last updated: 