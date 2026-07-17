ECHCS 75TH AND COLORADO'S 150TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION
When:
Fri. Jul 31, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. MT
Where:
Concourse at RMRMC near the Pharmacy
1700 North Wheeling Street
Aurora, CO
Cost:
Free
JOIN US FOR A SPECIAL CELEBRATION HONORING ECHCS 75TH AND COLORADO'S 150TH ANNIVERSARY
FRIDAY, JULY 31ST 11:00AM-1:00PM
Concourse at RMRMC near the Pharmacy
Featuring:
- Live performance by The Denver Dolls, singing WWII-era inspired music in vintage style
- Cake for all Veterans and staff
Departments at Event:
- Veteran Experience
- Fisher House
- Suicide Prevention
- Research
- Enrollment
- Intimate Partner Violence
- Veteran Treatment Court
All Veterans, community partners, and VA staff are invited! Come celebrate our history, community, and the generations who have served.