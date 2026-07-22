Colorado 150th and VA ECHCS 75th Anniversary Celebrations

Join VA ECHCS in celebrating the 75th anniversary of its healthcare system and the 150th anniversary of Colorado's statehood at RMR Concourse, near the pharmacy, on July 31, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.



Suicide Prevention, Enrollment, Research, Veteran Experience and other departments will be in attendance as well to help Veterans.



All Veterans, community partners, and VA staff are invited! Come celebrate our history, community, and the generations who have served.

