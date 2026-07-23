Join us for the VA Community Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Summit. This is a hybrid event (MS Teams and in-person option in Colorado Springs).

VA ECHCS is hosting a Mental Health/Suicide Prevention Summit on Sept. 3, at the Penrose House Conference Center, located T 1661 Mesa Ave., in Colorado Springs, and as a virtual option via Teams, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with registration deadline of 12 p.m. on Sept. 2.

We are encouraging staff interested to attend virtually to reserve space for our community partners.

Topics this year will focus on suicide prevention and access.

To register for the summit, either click the image above