Dunn Clinic Whole Health Day

VA ECHCS' Whole Health Day will be held at the PFC James Dunn VA Clinic, conference rooms 2115 and 2116, in Pueblo on Aug. 31, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.



There will be Whole Health Experientials at the clinic for both veterans and employees. This is a walk-in event, no appointment is required. See the list below for activities planned for the event.



9 a.m., Mindful walking (weather dependent, meet at the front entrance)

10 a.m., Nutrition on a Budget

11 a.m., Gratitude

11:30 a.m., Acupressure