Dunn Clinic Whole Health Day
When:
Mon. Aug 31, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. MT
Where:
Second floor, conference rooms 2115 and 2116
4776 Eagleridge Circle
Pueblo, CO
Cost:
Free
VA ECHCS' Whole Health Day will be held at the PFC James Dunn VA Clinic, conference rooms 2115 and 2116, in Pueblo on Aug. 31, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
There will be Whole Health Experientials at the clinic for both veterans and employees. This is a walk-in event, no appointment is required. See the list below for activities planned for the event.
9 a.m., Mindful walking (weather dependent, meet at the front entrance)
10 a.m., Nutrition on a Budget
11 a.m., Gratitude
11:30 a.m., Acupressure