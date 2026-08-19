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Dunn Clinic Whole Health Day

When:

Mon. Aug 31, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. MT

Where:

Second floor, conference rooms 2115 and 2116

4776 Eagleridge Circle

Pueblo, CO

Cost:

Free

VA ECHCS' Whole Health Day will be held at the PFC James Dunn VA Clinic, conference rooms 2115 and 2116, in Pueblo on Aug. 31, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

There will be Whole Health Experientials at the clinic for  both veterans and employees. This is a walk-in event, no appointment is required. See the list below for activities planned for the event.
 

9 a.m., Mindful walking (weather dependent, meet at the front entrance) 
10 a.m., Nutrition on a Budget 
11 a.m., Gratitude
11:30 a.m., Acupressure

Other VA events

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