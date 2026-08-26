Research Days is dedicated to “Launching into the Future of Veteran’s Care,” igniting new possibilities and setting a bold vision for advancing healthcare for those who have served.

Veterans, caregivers, VA staff and the public can learn about the veteran-centric research performed at VA ECHCS and how it improves clinical care. The event is open to the public and provides VA researchers with the opportunity to showcase their cutting-edge research in oral presentations as well as poster exhibits.

This year is unique, as it is more than 100 years of VA research that has helped veterans live better lives.

Research Days is dedicated to “Launching into the Future of Veteran’s Care,” igniting new possibilities and setting a bold vision for advancing healthcare for those who have served. Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center partners with the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, leveraging research staff and resources to maximize benefit to Veterans. Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center currently has 477 active research studies performed by 165 Principal Investigators, many of whom will have posters in the concourse.

