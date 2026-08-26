Drive Thru Veterans Baby Shower

The event alternates between Denver and Colorado Springs every other year, giving both locations a way for VA ECHCS to provide expectant and new mothers with gifts and resources that can help these mothers through their first year.

The event takes place at lunch time to allow expectant women veterans to attend during their lunch breaks if they are at work. A resource fair is also provided to showcase both VA and community partner services that female veterans can use if they are dealing with any issues as a new mother.

Additional resources will be provided through VA programs and local community partners to include car-seat safety, housing support, lactation education, literacy, mental health, nutrition, and more.