This fair brings together Veterans, caregivers, service dog organizations, and VA staff for a day of connection, education, and support.

VA ECHCS will hold its second annual Service Dog Fair on the Concourse, on Sept. 18, at RMR, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

This fair brings together Veterans, caregivers, service dog organizations, and VA staff for a day of connection, education, and support. Attendees can meet accredited service dog providers, learn about training and eligibility, explore resources available through the VA, and enjoy demonstrations showcasing the skills and dedication of these remarkable animals. Whether you're curious about the service dog program, interested in applying, or simply want to connect with others, this event offers a welcoming space for everyone.

For additional information, see the flyer or click the image above.