2026 Great American Smokeout
When:
Fri. Nov 20, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. MT
Where:
1020 Johnson Road
Golden, CO
Cost:
Free
VA ECHCS will hold its Great American Smokeout event at the Golden VA Clinic on Nov. 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
If you’re a veteran who wants to quit, you can succeed with VA treatment and support, your own commitment, and an understanding that every step forward counts. VA programs are one reason that 78% of VHA-enrolled Veterans with a history of smoking have reported that they’ve quit for good.
VA-trained quit coaches are available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday-Friday, at 855-QUIT-VET