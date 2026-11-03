2026 Great American Smokeout

VA ECHCS will hold its Great American Smokeout event at the Golden VA Clinic on Nov. 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

If you’re a veteran who wants to quit, you can succeed with VA treatment and support, your own commitment, and an understanding that every step forward counts. VA programs are one reason that 78% of VHA-enrolled Veterans with a history of smoking have reported that they’ve quit for good.

VA-trained quit coaches are available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday-Friday, at 855-QUIT-VET ). Call for help in developing a quit plan, to get support whenever you need it, or to schedule a coach to check in with you each week.