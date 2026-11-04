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Warrior Women: Sisters in Arms - Colorado Springs

Group of five smiling people forming a circle with their hands.

When:

Wed. Nov 18, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Antelope Ridge Clubhouse

4001 Gray Fox Heights

Colorado Springs, CO

Cost:

Free

Sisterhood is powerful, especially among fellow women veterans as sisters-in-arms. Come join other local women veterans to connect and socialize! Any woman veteran in eastern Colorado is welcome to participate in any of the meetups!
 

Come join us on Nov. 18, from 1-2 p.m., at the Antelope Ridge Clubhouse on 4001 Gray Fox Heights in Colorado Springs. 

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