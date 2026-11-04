Warrior Women: Sisters in Arms - Colorado Springs
When:
Wed. Nov 18, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Antelope Ridge Clubhouse
4001 Gray Fox Heights
Colorado Springs, CO
Cost:
Free
Sisterhood is powerful, especially among fellow women veterans as sisters-in-arms. Come join other local women veterans to connect and socialize! Any woman veteran in eastern Colorado is welcome to participate in any of the meetups!
Come join us on Nov. 18, from 1-2 p.m., at the Antelope Ridge Clubhouse on 4001 Gray Fox Heights in Colorado Springs.