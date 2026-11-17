Veterans Claims Clinic
Connecting Veterans with benefits, services, and available resources.
When:
Thu. Dec 3, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. MT
Where:
Apex Community Recreation Center
6842 Wadsworth Boulevard
Arvada, CO
Cost:
Free
Register for your appointment
30-minute appointment slots are available.
Advance registration is strongly encouraged
Same-day appointments and medical examinations may be limited without advance registration. Please register in advance to make the most of the clinic.
Get Support With Your VA Benefits & Claims!
Support offered:
- VA Health care enrollment
- One-on-one assistance with Veterans Service Officers (VSOs)
- Help filing, updating, and reviewing VA benefit claims
- Access to medical examination support
- Health care and behavioral health resources
- Connections to local Veteran-serving resources
What to bring:
- Military ID or your DD214
- Current medical treatment for conditions you want to claim
- Bank information to include bank, checking or savings, routing number and account number
- Letters of support if applicable (i.e. personal statements/Nexus Letters)
Thu. Dec 3, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. MT
Fri. Dec 4, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. MT