Care we provide at VA Eastern Colorado

If you're a Veteran, we’re committed to serving your needs. The Veteran care coordinator at your VA health care facility can help you get the care you need in a safe, sensitive environment.:

Mental health services

Creative arts therapies

HIV and STI testing, counseling, and care, including PEP (post-exposure prophylaxis) and PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) for Veterans at risk for HIV

Other prevention, screening, wellness, and testing

Policies and practices to know

The care coordinator can help you get started with care or with navigating any of these issues.

Visitation: A same-sex partner, family member, friend, or other individual can be present with the patient for emotional support during the course of the patient's stay.

Definition of family: "Family" may include individual(s) not legally related to the individual. Family members include spouses, domestic partners, different-sex and same-sex significant others.

Advance directives: Veterans may designate any person as a decision-maker for care if they won't be able to make these decisions themselves. This includes same-sex partners. Advance directive agents are chosen by the Veteran and do not need to be biologically related.

Documentation in medical records: VA Eastern Colorado maintains the confidentiality of information about sexual orientation, sexual behavior, and gender identity, just like any other private health information.

Changing name or sex in records: Your name in your medical record will reflect your legal name. If you change your legal name, you can request that your record be changed to reflect your legal name change. Use this link to learn how: How to Change Your Legal Name on File with VA” Please be sure that the hyperlink is active to route Veterans to the website instructing them how to submit a name change request.