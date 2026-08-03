Skip to Content

Englewood VA Clinic

The Englewood VA clinic offers primary care services, under the VA PACT team model, to Veterans in the southern Denver area. The Englewood clinic is on the 3rd floor of the Synergy Medical Center.

Location and contact information

Address

500 East Hampden Avenue, Synergy Medical Center, 310
Englewood, CO 80113-2886

Phone numbers

Main phone:

VA health connect:

Mental health care:

Facility hours

Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Englewood VA Clinic office building on a sunny day.

Prepare for your visit

Select a topic to learn more.

Cost: Free

Wheelchair availability: Englewood VA Clinic has wheelchairs available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.

Van services for Veterans

DAV vans

Hours: individual van schedules vary

We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.

Non-DAV van services

Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.

Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county

Beneficiary travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport. 

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits

Other services at VA Eastern Colorado health care

Health services offered here

Select a topic to learn more.

Primary care

Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.

Visit our office, by appointment only

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:

  • Labs and blood work
  • Mental health care
  • Womens health care
  • Radiology
  • Social services
  • Telehealth

Get updates from VA Eastern Colorado health care

Last updated: 