Colorado Springs Area Clinics Closed Morning of Aug. 19 for Safety Standdown

PRESS RELEASE

August 17, 2026

Colorado Spring, CO - VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System’s PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom VA Clinic, Union Clinic, Space Center and Garden of the Gods VA clinics will be closed the morning of Aug. 19, for active drill training as part of its annual safety stand-down.

The stand-down will bring together subject matter experts from Emergency Management (EM), VA Police Department (VAPD), Workplace Violence Prevention Program (WVPP), Mental Health/Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT).

As part of the stand-down, the clinics will take part in practical emergency response procedures, live drills and scenarios, workplace violence prevention training, as well as mental health debriefs for participating staff.

During this time, access to the clinics will be closed, from various times, with VA Police posted at all entrances to provide guidance to any veterans who show up during the training.

Scheduled closure times on Aug. 19:

Lindstrom VA Clinic; 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Garden of the Gods Clinic; 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Space Center Clinic; 10-11 a.m.

Union Clinic; 8-9 a.m.

If veterans have any questions on how the training will impact their care that day, they can contact their primary care providers to ask questions.

For more information, contact VA ECHCS Public Affairs Officer, Nickolas Sanchez, at vhaechpao@va.gov.