Join VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System for a Hiring Fair September 27

PRESS RELEASE

September 25, 2025

Aurora, CO - VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) is hosting a hiring fair on Saturday, Sept. 27, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Rocky Mountain Regional (RMR) VA Medical Center auditorium and concourse.

This event is open to the public and offers an opportunity to connect directly with hiring managers and explore a wide range of career paths in healthcare and public service.

The hiring fair will allow walk-in candidates to apply, interview with hiring managers, begin the recruitment process as well as give candidates already in the recruitment process the opportunity to complete outstanding requirements, such as fingerprinting, physicals, labs, and more.

"Hiring events like this are more than just recruitment—they're a commitment to ensuring our veterans receive the dedicated support they deserve,” said Amanda Villa, Associate Director of Access at VA ECHCS. “By filling these hard-to-hire positions, we strengthen our ability to serve those who have served us."

Whether you're starting your career or seeking a new opportunity to serve your country, this hiring fair could be your chance to make a meaningful impact on the lives of veterans.

Positions Available:

Medical Support Assistants

Nurses (RNs, LPNs, & NPs)

Food Service Workers

Social Workers

Psychologists

Licensed Professional Mental Health Counselors

Physician Assistants

Police Officers

Candidate Preparation:

To ensure a smooth and successful experience, attendees are encouraged to bring the following:

Resumés: All applicants should bring a concise resumé that should be a maximum of two pages.

References: Supervisory references preferred

Licenses/Transcripts: Encouraged, especially for clinical roles

Photo ID: Required only for expedited onboarding

Incentives:

Where approved, recruitment and relocation incentives, ranging from $3,000 to $10,000, may be available for select positions.

The VA considers applicants for all positions without regard to race, color, creed, religion, sex, age, national origin, marital status, status with regard to public assistance, disability, or sexual orientation. All applicants will be considered solely on the basis of their qualifications.

