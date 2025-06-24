New prescription option puts Veterans in control of refills

PRESS RELEASE

June 24, 2025

Aurora, CO - Starting this July, VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System is launching Park a Prescription.

Park a Prescription gives Veterans more control over when to fill specific prescriptions. Instead of being filled right away, these prescriptions stay on hold until you ask for them.

That helps if:

You already have enough of the medication at home

You’re changing your dose

You’re still deciding whether to start the medication

When you're ready, you can request a refill through My HealtheVet, the VA Health and Benefits app, by mailing a refill form, or by contacting your local VA pharmacy.

“This feature puts the decision back in Veterans’ hands. Medications aren’t filled until they’re needed, which helps avoid extra costs and clutter,” said Courtney Guidry, associate chief of Pharmacy Operations at VA Eastern Colorado.

Park a Prescription isn’t automatic. You and your provider will decide together if it’s a good fit for your care and medications. Ask your provider if Park a Prescription is right for you.