News Releases

August 02, 2023 VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) announced today that Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center in Aurora earned a top five-star rating from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

July 19, 2023 VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) will host its VetFest event July 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center in Aurora.

March 29, 2023 VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) will celebrate April 7 a facility expansion that more than doubles the size of a VA clinic, the first of several area projects making way this year for additional VA services in Colorado Springs.

March 02, 2023 VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) will host resource fairs and town halls March 14-16 in three Front Range communities.

February 21, 2023 VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) will host a hiring fair Feb. 25 at the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center in Aurora.

February 07, 2023 VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) will host a women’s health event Feb. 9 at Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center in Aurora.

February 02, 2023 Five Pikes Peak area Veterans who served in World War II are scheduled for recognition Feb. 7 at PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom VA Clinic in Colorado Springs.

January 24, 2023 VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) will host resource fairs and town halls Feb. 13-17 in five rural communities.

January 18, 2023 VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) will host a town hall Jan. 30 in Douglas County, where a new VA clinic is set to open in Castle Rock.