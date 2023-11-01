News Releases

Get the latest news from VA Eastern Colorado-area medical centers and clinics. For more information about VA Eastern Colorado health care, contact our public affairs office at 303-399-8020.

October 26, 2021 VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) will host a hiring fair Oct. 30 at Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center in Aurora.

September 29, 2021 VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) announced today COVID-19 vaccine booster shot availably during drive-through clinics in October.

September 14, 2021 VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) will host a hiring fair Sept. 18 at PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom VA Clinic in Colorado Springs.

June 15, 2021 The VA is expanding its caregiver support to cover Veterans of all eras. Expecting a 10-fold increase in applications this year, the VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System caregiver support team is providing a resource fair June 18 in El Paso County.