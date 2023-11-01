News Releases
VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) will host a hiring fair Oct. 30 at Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center in Aurora.
VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) announced today COVID-19 vaccine booster shot availably during drive-through clinics in October.
VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) will host a hiring fair Sept. 18 at PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom VA Clinic in Colorado Springs.
The VA is expanding its caregiver support to cover Veterans of all eras. Expecting a 10-fold increase in applications this year, the VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System caregiver support team is providing a resource fair June 18 in El Paso County.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) today announced it is helping 38 states and territories with their response to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), providing care, services and supplies to hundreds of non-Veterans in this time of uncertainty.