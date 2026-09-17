Rocky Mountain Regional Medical Center Celebrates Research Days at Medical Center

PRESS RELEASE

September 11, 2026

Aurora, CO - VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) will have its annual celebration of VA research, known as “Research Days,” at the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center Auditorium and Concourse, Sept. 14-15, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Veterans, caregivers, VA staff and the public can learn about the veteran-centric research performed at VA ECHCS and how it improves clinical care. The event is open to the public and provides VA researchers with the opportunity to showcase their cutting-edge research in oral presentations as well as poster exhibits.

This year is unique, as it is more than 100 years of VA research that has helped veterans live better lives.

Research Days is dedicated to “Launching into the Future of Veteran’s Care,” igniting new possibilities and setting a bold vision for advancing healthcare for those who have served. Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center partners with the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, leveraging research staff and resources to maximize benefit to Veterans. Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center currently has 477 active research studies performed by 165 Principal Investigators, many of whom will have posters of their work on display in the concourse.

Throughout the past century, VA researchers have been at the forefront of innovation, developing life-changing treatments and technologies that have transformed Veteran care. VA ECHCS is part of this legacy; In 1963, Dr. Thomas E. Starzl conducted the first successful liver transplant. From effective treatments for tuberculosis to the invention of the CAT scan, pacemaker, and groundbreaking telehealth solutions, VA's commitment to research excellence is unparalleled.

As we move into the next era of VA Research, we extend our deepest gratitude to the veterans who have volunteered in clinical trials. Their efforts are the cornerstone of our success, driving innovation and improving healthcare outcomes for all.

For more information, contact VA ECHCS Public Affairs Officer, Nickolas Sanchez, at vhaechpao@va.gov.