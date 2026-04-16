Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center earns certification for improving surgical outcomes for aging Veterans

PRESS RELEASE

April 16, 2026

Aurora, CO - VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System announced today that the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center was recently recertified under the Geriatric Surgery Verification, also known as the Aging Veteran Surgical Wellness program.

The GSV program significantly benefits Veterans who are 75 and older by reducing hospital re-admissions, lowering morbidity, and improving surgical outcomes.

The program’s recertification involves a stringent process, comprising 30 certification standards required by the American College of Surgeons. The standards for recertification include quality improvement and safety processes, data collection, adherence to a regular verification process, and more.

“The GSV program is a set of standards to optimize surgical care for older patients,” said Dr. Teresa Jones, VA ECHCS section chief of general surgery and GSV program director. “It demonstrates our hospital’s and leadership’s real commitment to improving the quality of care for our patients as they age.”

Rocky Mountain Regional VAMC is one of only 30 facilities in the United States with a GSV certification.

If Veterans want to learn more about VA ECHCS’ commitment to an age-friendly health care system, or have any questions about the GSV program, they can visit the VA ECHCS Geriatric Research, Education and Clinical Center website.

For press inquiries, contact Nickolas Sanchez at vhaechpao@va.gov or .