Shared medical appointments now offered at PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom VA Clinic for diabetes and high blood pressure

PRESS RELEASE

July 14, 2025

Colorado Springs, CO - Veterans can now schedule shared medical appointments at Lindstrom VA Clinic to learn about diabetes or high blood pressure and meet with 4 providers during a single visit.

Veterans enrolled with a Patient-Aligned Care Team (PACT) at Lindstrom VA Clinic can now schedule shared medical appointments for diabetes or high blood pressure. Each appointment includes a small group visit with 4 health care experts in one session.

These visits are offered every other Wednesday on the second floor of the clinic. Veterans can meet with a registered nurse, pharmacist, dietitian and Whole Health coach. Each provider shares helpful information and answers questions. Veterans also get one-on-one training on how to check their blood pressure or blood sugar at home.

“These appointments give Veterans the tools they need to manage their health in one visit,” said Dr. Joel Hamilton, VA dietitian. “They leave with real answers and a team they can trust.”

You don’t need to be diagnosed to attend. If you have a family history, borderline numbers or want to learn more, ask your VA provider. Caregivers and family members are welcome to attend.

When:

High blood pressure : 1st and 3rd Wednesdays, 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

: 1st and 3rd Wednesdays, 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Diabetes: 2nd and 4th Wednesdays, 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Where:

PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom VA Clinic – second floor

3141 Centennial Blvd.

Colorado Springs, CO 80907

How to schedule:

Please reach out to your PACT team, stop by the front desk on the second floor or use the VA: Health and Benefits app or My HealtheVet to send a Secure Message.