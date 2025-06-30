Support Veterans with PTSD during the Fourth of July

PRESS RELEASE

June 30, 2025

Aurora, CO - VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System encourages everyone to be mindful of Veterans living with posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as we celebrate Independence Day.

Fireworks are a special part of the Fourth of July, but the loud, sudden noises and bright flashes can be difficult for Veterans living with PTSD. The sights and sounds can bring back memories of trauma and trigger symptoms like anxiety, flashbacks or trouble sleeping.

“We often have veterans who describe, regretfully, dreading this time of year,” Dr. Mandy Rabenhorst Bell, VA ECHCS PTSD program manager, said. “People who've experienced trauma might have diverse reactions to things like fireworks displays and unpredictable loud noises. It is important that communities and individuals consider the impact these triggers may have on their veteran neighbors. We must also remember that individuals who have PTSD have an incredible amount of resilience and strength.”

If you plan to light fireworks outside of the Fourth of July, please talk with your neighbors ahead of time. Fireworks are expected on the Fourth but are not anticipated at random times before or after the holiday.

Tips and resources for Veterans with PTSD:

Reach out to loved ones and support systems. Let them know you may need extra support around fireworks.

If you receive care from VA Eastern Colorado, you can call 720-723-7310 (Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center) or 719-327-5660 option 4 (PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom Outpatient Clinic) to talk with our mental health team.

Veterans in crisis or those concerned about them can call 911, the Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and select 1 or visit the Veterans Crisis Line website.

Download the free PTSD Coach app for coping tools and resources.

Use earplugs, headphones, or white noise machines to help block fireworks noise.

Consider spending time in quieter locations or areas where fireworks are not allowed.

Learn more about PTSD at the VA National Center for PTSD.

Manage your health care with the VA: Health and Benefits app or My HealtheVet. For updates and events, visit VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System.

