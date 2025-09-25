VA awards over $21 million in grants to fight Veteran homelessness in Colorado
September 25, 2025
Aurora, CO - The Department of Veterans Affairs today announced $21,236,370 in grants to two organizations in Colorado to help Veterans who are homeless or at-risk of becoming homeless.
The organizations in Colorado receiving grants are:
- Rocky Mountain Human Services receiving $9,625,268
- Volunteers of America Colorado Branch receiving $11,611,102
Throughout fiscal year 2026, the grants will fund the organizations as they help Veterans access:
- Housing and housing counseling
- Health care
- Financial planning services
- Childcare
- Legal assistance
- Transportation
“Supportive services like childcare, housing counseling and financial planning can be important catalysts for preventing or resolving homelessness,” said Sunaina Kumar-Giebel, Director, Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 19. “These grants will help bring crucial support to thousands of Veterans in need across the nation.”
The grants are among $818 million in total funds VA is awarding nationwide through its Supportive Services for Veteran Families program, which provides case management and supportive services to:
- Prevent the imminent loss of a Veteran’s home.
- Identify new, more suitable housing situations for individuals and families.
- Rapidly re-house Veterans and their families who are homeless and might remain homeless without assistance.
VA awards grants based on several factors, including the grant recipients’ experience and past performance in providing supportive services to Veteran families, and the need in the area or community where the program will be based.
Overall VA improvements during the second Trump Administration
- The backlog of Veterans waiting for VA benefits is down more than 45% since Jan. 20, 2025.
- VA has opened 17 new health care clinics, expanding access for Veterans around the country.
- VA is spending an additional $800 million on infrastructure improvements to ensure department facilities provide safe and effective patient care.
- Since Jan. 20, VA has offered nearly 1 million health care appointments outside of normal operating hours. These early-morning, evening, and weekend appointments are giving Veterans more timely and convenient options for care.
- VA is processing record numbers of disability claims, reaching an all-time fiscal-year high of 2.52 million ratings claims for FY25 as of Aug. 8.
- VA has made it easier and faster for VA-enrolled Veterans to access care from non-VA providers at the department’s expense.
- VA has implemented major reforms to make it easier for survivors to get benefits.
- VA is accelerating the deployment of its integrated electronic health record system.
- VA partnered with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to identify and recover $106 million in duplicate billing.
- VA has brought tens of thousands of VA employees back to the office, where we can work better as a team to serve Veterans.
- In fiscal year 2025 through June, VA has housed 37,534 homeless Veterans.
For more information, contact VISN 19 Public Affairs Officer Kayla Giuliano at Kayla.Giuliano@va.gov, (970) 314-6582.
If you are a Veteran who is experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness, call the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at 877-4AID-VET (877-424-3838). Visit the VA Homeless Programs website to learn about housing initiatives and other programs for Veterans exiting homelessness
