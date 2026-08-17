VA Eastern Colorado Celebrates 75th Anniversary and other Milestones with Veteran Enrollment and Resource Fair

PRESS RELEASE

July 29, 2026

Aurora, CO - VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) will celebrate its 75th anniversary as a healthcare system along with America’s 250th anniversary and Colorado’s 150th anniversary of statehood, on July 31 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will take place on the concourse, located near the Pharmacy, of the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center located at 1700 North Wheeling Street, in Aurora.

Veterans will have the opportunity to enroll in health care services and visit resource tables featuring information on VA programs and services, including Suicide Prevention, Research, Intimate Partner Violence, Fisher House, Veteran Experience, Veteran Treatment Court, and more.

Additionally, The Denver Dolls, an all-female singing trio, will also perform World War II-era music. Cake will be available for all in attendance.

All veterans, community partners and VA ECHCS staff are invited to attend.

For more information, contact VA ECHCS Public Affairs Specialist, Kenneth Trotter, at vhaechpao@va.gov.