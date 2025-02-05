VA Eastern Colorado Celebrates Colorado Springs Army POW’s 100th Birthday

PRESS RELEASE

February 5, 2025

Colorado Springs , CO — VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System will celebrate the 100th birthday of retired U.S. Army Master Sgt. Edwin Beck at 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 7, on the second floor of the PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom VA Clinic in its Mt. Princeton/Yale Conference rooms.

Beck, a Colorado Springs resident, and World War II and Korean War veteran, served for more than 20 years in the U.S. Army. During that time, he fought during the Battle of the Bulge, one of the most decisive battles of WWII in the European Theater, where he, along with others from his unit, was captured and held for six months.

After the end of his military career, Beck continues to serve the veteran community, by sharing his story regarding his time as a prisoner of war and the harsh treatment he endured. By relaying his experiences during the war to other veterans, and how he overcame them, Beck hopes to provide PTSD and suicide prevention awareness for other veterans who may have difficulties after serving.

“Master Sergeant Beck is a testament to not just the values of the United States Army, but to the resolve of the human spirit in even the most difficult and, seemingly, insurmountable odds that one can face,” said James Crabtree, VA ECHCS assistant director of southern Colorado and both a U.S. Army and Navy veteran himself. “His resolve has not only helped him to endure the hardships of the war but has helped so many of our brothers and sisters-in-arms for decades in their own personal battles. It truly cannot be overstated just how much Master Sergeant Beck means to the veteran community here in the Springs, and we wish him a happy birthday and many more for all he has done for us.”

To RSVP for MSgt. Beck’s birthday celebration, please send an email to vhaechpao@va.gov.

