VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System receives top scores in latest CMS hospital ratings

September 10, 2025

Aurora, CO - VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System announced today it has earned a five-star rating as part of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services 2025 hospital quality ratings.

CMS’ hospital ratings are based on five categories: mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience and timely and effective care. A higher star rating, out of 5, indicates better performance on these quality measures.

Within the last year, VA ECHCS has instituted a number of improvements to better serve veterans. These include:

Significant improvements with access to care: Decreased average number of days for first contact, after a clinical consult request, by 77%. Decreased consult time to schedule by 58%. Decreased the average number of days for first contact on Office Community Care (OCC) consults by 95%. And improved our OCC call center speed to answer by 97%.

Opened new care sites: The Ascend Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program. The Lieutenant Colonel John W. Mosley VA Clinic. The Castle Rock VA Clinic. Vet Express Clinic walk-in clinic.

Housed more than 730 veterans in need of housing in Fiscal Year 2025.

"These ratings highlight the excellent care VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System provides,” said Paul L. Roberts, Interim Director for VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System. “Our job is to continue raising the bar for customer service and convenience throughout the department, so VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System works better for the Veterans, families, caregivers and survivors we are charged with serving.”

As part of CMS’s 2025 ratings, 77% of VA hospitals that received an Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating received 4 or 5 stars, and no VA hospitals received a one-star rating. More than 90% of VA hospitals with ratings maintained or improved their 2024-star rating.

View the star ratings and methodology for the ratings.

