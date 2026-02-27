VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System upgrades infrastructure

PRESS RELEASE

February 27, 2026

Aurora, CO - AURORA, CO – VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) today announced it has begun infrastructure upgrades to ensure safe and effective patient care.

These projects are part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair and improve department health care facilities in fiscal year 2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance program.

VA ECHCS improvement projects for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 are:

Retrofit Police Area for Ballistic Protection

“Improved facilities, equipment and infrastructure mean better care and safety for Veterans, and these funds will enable VA ECHCS to achieve that goal,” said Director Duane Gill. “Improving the care and safety for Veterans is our goal, and these projects will enable us to achieve just that.”

These infrastructure investments are part of a host of important initiatives to improve VA during the second Trump Administration. Since Jan. 20, 2025, VA has:

For more information, contact Nickolas Sanchez at vhaechpao@va.gov or .

###