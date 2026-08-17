VA Eastern Colorado Opens New Clinic in Englewood

PRESS RELEASE

July 30, 2026

Aurora, CO - VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) will open its new Englewood VA community-based outpatient clinic (CBOC) on Aug. 3, in Englewood, Colorado, providing more local care for area veterans.

The clinic will begin with one patient-assigned care team (PACT) team and later expand to four teams, serving veterans in Arapahoe, Denver, Douglas and Jefferson counties.

The facility is approximately 8,500 square feet and will have 21 staff members. The VA will provide parking spaces in the parking ramp for patients. Veterans and caregivers who park in the ramp should bring their parking ticket to the clinic for validation.

The clinic is located at Synergy Medical Center, 500 E. Hampden Ave., Suite 310, in Englewood.

Duane Gill, director of VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System, said the new clinic will expand access to care for thousands of veterans in Englewood and the southern Denver area.

“VA ECHCS remains committed to delivering timely, high-quality care while ensuring veterans can conveniently receive services within their own communities,” Gill said.

Veterans with questions about the clinic or its services, or those who want to transfer their care to the Englewood VA clinic, may contact their PACT team through secure messaging, My HealtheVet or by phone at .

For more information, contact VA ECHCS Public Affairs Officer, Nickolas Sanchez, at vhaechpao@va.gov.