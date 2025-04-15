VA Eastern Colorado opens Veterans Express Care, a same-day, walk-in clinic at the PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom VA Clinic

PRESS RELEASE

April 15, 2025

Colorado Springs , CO — VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (VA ECHCS) will open Veterans Express Care (Vet Express) at its PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom VA Clinic in Colorado Springs on Apr. 17.

Veterans will be able to walk in and be treated for minor health conditions such as coughs/cold/flu, sore throat, ear problems, urinary symptoms, skin conditions, minor injuries, strep throat and sprains/strains or lower back pain.

Vet Express is a walk-in clinic offering same-day visits for veterans requiring prompt medical care. No appointment is necessary, and veterans can be seen the same day. Patience is required, as service is delivered on a first-come first-serve basis. Any veteran enrolled in VA health care can use Vet Express, making Vet Express a great choice for veterans who can’t get in to see their regular doctor or are traveling.

“This is an exciting new component of care we here at VA Eastern Colorado are ready to provide to our veterans,” said Paul Roberts, VA ECHCS Acting Director. “As a military retiree myself, I understand that there exists a space where we can’t wait some days, and we need care as soon as possible. That is what Vet Express will give veterans.”

Vet Express will initially be open on Monday and Thursday from 8:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Veterans will check in at the front desk and ask to be seen by the Primary Care Team as a walk-in. Veterans experiencing serious or life-threatening emergencies should call 911 and go to the nearest Emergency Department for definitive care.

VA ECHCS is committed to providing accessible care to veterans with non-urgent/emergent acute care needs.

For more information, please contact Terri L. Clinton, Acting Public Affairs Officer, terri.clinton@va.gov; 720 335 3242.