PRESS RELEASE

November 18, 2026

Aurora, CO - VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) is recognizing two physical therapists whose award-winning work highlights a shared commitment to helping veterans regain function, pursue meaningful activities and receive care tailored to their needs.

Dr. Liam Kiernan earned three honors for clinical excellence and teaching— Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA) Clinical Excellence Award, the VA Excellence in Physical Therapy Practice Award, and Regis University Clinical Instructor of the Year Award—while Dr. Shane O’Malley earned the National VA Physical Therapy Field Advisory Council Supervisor of the Year Award.

The achievements reflect the work of clinicians, rehabilitation specialists and support staff who help Veterans move beyond the treatment room and return to the activities that matter to them.

VA ECHCS encourages veterans to explore their health care eligibility, register for care, and take advantage of the health care they earned with their service.

Advancing rehabilitation and expanding opportunities

The awards Kiernan earned recognize his care for veterans with complex neurologic conditions, efforts to expand rehabilitation treatments and commitment to preparing the next generation of physical therapists.

Board certified in neurologic and orthopedic physical therapy, Kiernan treats veterans with spinal cord injuries, multiple sclerosis, ALS and other complex neurologic diagnoses. He helped introduce transcutaneous spinal stimulation into clinical practice and developed a blood flow restriction therapy program. He also launched an early-morning treatment group to expand access and help clinicians assess veterans’ responses to these therapies.

His work extends into the community. Kiernan and the spinal cord injury team helped veterans participate in the BOLDERBoulder using adaptive mobility technology and supported the center’s first climb of Quandary Peak with adaptive equipment and an interdisciplinary team.

“The 14er and the BOLDERBoulder weren’t separate from rehabilitation,” Kiernan said. “They were rehabilitation. The point of what we do isn’t just to make somebody stronger on a treatment table. It’s helping them get back to something they care about and showing them what might still be possible.

Supporting staff and strengthening Veteran care

O’Malley, a physical therapist and VA ECHCS physical therapy and occupational therapy supervisor, earned national recognition for leadership that supports professional growth, innovation, evidence-based improvements and team performance.

For O’Malley, the recognition is also an opportunity to encourage veterans to consider VA care.

“I would love to see veterans come here and have an awesome experience,” O’Malley said.

Read the full story on Dr. Liam Kiernan and Dr. Shane O’Malley on the VA Eastern Colorado website.

Register for VA health care

Veterans who are not yet enrolled in VA health care can learn about eligibility and begin the application process through the VA Eastern Colorado registration page. Veterans must be enrolled before making appointments and receiving care with VA ECHCS.

Veterans may also apply in person at the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center’s first-floor Business Office, 1700 North Wheeling Street, Aurora. The office is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Staff can answer questions and accept completed applications for processing. Veterans already enrolled who have moved to the area or need a local primary care provider can also contact patient registration for assistance.

For more information, contact VA ECHCS Public Affairs Officer, Nickolas Sanchez, at vhaechpao@va.gov.