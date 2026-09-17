VA Eastern Colorado to Offer Free Walk-In Flu Clinics for Veterans Beginning Sept. 14

PRESS RELEASE

September 17, 2026

Auroa, CO - The VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) will begin offering free flu vaccine clinics for veterans on Monday, Sept. 14. Vaccines will be available by walk-in or appointment through the end of flu season, which typically extends into the spring.

Influenza is highly contagious, and anyone can contract it. It is especially harmful to the elderly, children and those who have health problems, such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease and people with weakened immune symptoms. Pregnant women, people older than 50, health care personnel and those who care for friends and family members should get a flu shot as well.

VA ECHCS encourages all veterans to receive their annual flu vaccine. Flu vaccination is safe and effective and can reduce the risk of flu-related illness, hospitalization, complications and help protect others.

Veterans have multiple options to get their flu shot this year:

VA ECHCS primary care and specialty clinics will offer flu vaccines during scheduled appointments and by walk-in during normal clinic hours. No-cost flu vaccines are available to enrolled veterans at pharmacies and urgent care locations across eastern Colorado. To find a close-to-home and in-network community care provider, veterans can enter in their zip code in the drop-down menu of the VA locator at https://www.va.gov/find-locations.

For those who choose to go outside of VA care for their flu shot, veterans can let their VA team know so they can update their records. They will need to send their provider a Secure Message using the VA Health and Benefits app or My HealtheVet, or call the VA call center, at to relay a message to their care team, with:

Their full name,

The last four digits of their Social Security number,

The name of the vaccine,

The date they received it,

Where they received it.

Updated COVID-19 vaccines are also expected to arrive at VA ECHCS facilities during the next month. Veterans will receive additional information and updated guidance once the vaccines are available

If veterans have questions, they can contact their VA care team.