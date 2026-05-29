VA ECHCS Earns Designation as ALS Treatment Center of Excellence

PRESS RELEASE

May 29, 2026

Aurora, CO - VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System’s (VA ECHCS) Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center (RMR VAMC) was recently designated as an Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Association Certified Treatment Center of Excellence.

According to the Mayo Clinic, ALS is a disease of the nervous system, that leads to the weakness of muscles and other symptoms. About 30,000 people in the U.S. are living with ALS and approximately 5,000 to 6,000 people are diagnosed each year. Eventually, those affected by ALS succumb to its effects and pass away. This is especially important as veterans are twice as likely to develop ALS as the civilian population.

VA has recognized ALS as a service-connected disease, and so the department provides financial and medical support to veterans who have at least 90 continuous days of active duty, along with partnering with the ALS Association.

“This shows that our clinic provides A-list care at the highest level, and that includes access to collaborative and customized, multidisciplinary team care,” said Lauren Holiway, VA ECHCS ALS coordinator and registered nurse. “It highlights the incredible work that our ALS team, within the Spinal Cord Injury and Disorder Center, is doing every day. It also shows our veterans that the services we provide here for ALS care at the VA meet the highest standards for both community and VA facilities.”

With VA ECHCS’ ALS team earning this designation, VA continues to be at the forefront of ensuring veterans, their families and caregivers are given the tools, help and care they need to ensure veterans are getting the best quality care they need. Read the full story on our VA ECHCS webpage.

If veterans have any questions about receiving care for their ALS at VA ECHCS, they can contact Holiway directly at lauren.holiway@va.gov or visit VA ECHCS’ ALS webpage to learn more about ALS treatment, other resources and information.

For more information, contact VA ECHCS Public Affairs Officer, Nickolas Sanchez, at vhaechpao@va.gov