VA ECHCS Hosting Annual Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Summit

PRESS RELEASE

August 28, 2026

Colorado Springs, CO - VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) in conjunction with its community partners, is holding its annual mental health and suicide prevention summit at the Penrose House Conference Center on Sept. 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This year’s summit is hybrid, with both virtual and in-person attendees. Participants can hear live panel discussions from subject-matter experts from the community and VA. Joining them will be representatives from the U.S. Department of Defense, other federal and state agencies, local mental health groups, Veterans Service Organizations, health care facilities, schools and universities.

The event is one of several community mental health summits that the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs hosts across the country each year. These summits bring stakeholders together to improve access to mental health services and resources for veterans and their families.

This year, the summit focuses on engaging with veterans experiencing a mental health crisis, connecting veterans to VA mental health services, navigating mental health community care through the Office of Community Care, and supporting veterans experiencing intimate partner violence.

People interested in participating in person must register by Sept. 2 to attend the free event, as physical space is limited.

For more information or to register for the mental health summit, see the in-person link for in-person registration and the online link for virtual registration.

For more information, contact VA ECHCS Public Affairs Officer, Nickolas Sanchez, at vhaechpao@va.gov.